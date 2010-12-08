Tamir HendelmanBorn 1971
Tamir Hendelman
1971
Tamir Hendelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamir Hendelman is an Israeli American jazz pianist.
Hendelman has performed with the Jeff Hamilton Trio, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Harry Allen, Teddy Edwards, Warren Vache, Houston Person, Jeff Clayton, Nick Brignola, Phil Upchurch, Rickey Woodard, John Clayton and Barbara Morrison. He also leads his own trio and his debut CD Playground features him in this trio setting. His album Destinations features Lewis Nash and Marco Panascia. The album reached number one on the JazzWeek Jazz Charts in September 2010.
Passarim
Tamir Hendelman
Passarim
Passarim
Wrap Your Trouble In Dreams
Tamir Hendelman
Wrap Your Trouble In Dreams
Wrap Your Trouble In Dreams
