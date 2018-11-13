Timmy ThomasBorn 13 November 1944
Timmy Thomas
1944-11-13
Timmy Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy E. "Timmy" Thomas (born November 13, 1944) is an American R&B singer, keyboardist, songwriter and record producer, best known for the hit song, "Why Can't We Live Together".
Why Cant We Live Together
Timmy Thomas
Why Cant We Live Together
Why Cant We Live Together
Last played on
Why Can't We Live Together (LNTG Edit)
Timmy Thomas
Why Can't We Live Together (LNTG Edit)
The Magician
Timmy Thomas
The Magician
The Magician
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Friends?
Timmy Thomas
Why Can't We Be Friends?
Why Can't We Be Friends?
Last played on
Freak In, Freak Out
Timmy Thomas
Freak In, Freak Out
Freak In, Freak Out
Last played on
You're The Song I've Always Wanted To Sing
Timmy Thomas
You're The Song I've Always Wanted To Sing
Funky Me
Timmy Thomas
Funky Me
Funky Me
Last played on
