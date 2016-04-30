Kirko BangzAmerican rapper. Born 20 August 1989
Kirko Bangz
1989-08-20
Kirko Bangz Biography
Kirk Jerel Randle (born August 20, 1989), better known by his stage name Kirko Bangz, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer signed to Atlantic Records. He is best known for his single, "Drank in My Cup" which was released in 2011 and peaked at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
