Die Antwoord (, Afrikaans for "The Answer") is a South African hip hop group formed in Cape Town in 2008. The group is composed of rappers Ninja and Yolandi Visser, a male/female duo, and producer god (formerly DJ Hi-Tek). Their image revolves around the South African counterculture movement known as zef and has incorporated work by other artists associated with the movement, such as photographer Roger Ballen. Their unique style is exemplified by their music videos and involves the alternating interplay between Yolandi's high-pitched rhymes and Ninja's swagger, both spoken with their characteristic accents.

In 2009, Die Antwoord released their debut album $O$ for free online and attracted international attention for their music video "Enter the Ninja". After briefly signing with Interscope Records, in 2011 they founded their own label, Zef Recordz, and released their second and third studio albums: Ten$Ion (2012) and Donker Mag ("Dark Power"; 2014). In 2016, they released their fourth album: Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid.