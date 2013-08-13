Chris McGregorBorn 24 December 1936. Died 26 May 1990
Chris McGregor
1936-12-24
Chris McGregor Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher McGregor (24 December 1936 – 26 May 1990) was a South African jazz pianist, bandleader and composer born in Somerset West, South Africa.
Chris McGregor Tracks
Mra
Chris McGregor
Mra
Mra
Last played on
McGregor: Sea Breeze
Chris McGregor
McGregor: Sea Breeze
McGregor: Sea Breeze
Last played on
Shekele
Chris McGregor
Shekele
Shekele
Last played on
