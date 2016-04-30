Richard "Rico" Preston Butler, Jr. (born December 3, 1982), better known by his stage name Rico Love, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but split his childhood between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and New York City's Harlem neighborhood. He attended Florida A&M and, while visiting Atlanta, Georgia, worked his way into the music industry through connections with Usher, who would become one of Love's frequent collaborators.

The first song Love ever wrote in his career was "Throwback" for which ended up on Usher's 2004 album "Confessions." Love success continued writing and producing hit records such as Usher's "There Goes My Baby" and "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)", Nelly's "Just a Dream" and "Gone", as well as Beyoncé Knowles' "Sweet Dreams". and has contributed to works which have gone on to win Grammys such as Beyoncé's 2009 Best Contemporary R&B album I Am... Sasha Fierce, Usher's 2010 Best Contemporary R&B album Raymond v. Raymond, and Usher's 2010 Best Male R&B Vocal Performance "There Goes My Baby". In addition Love has written and produced records for Kelly Rowland, Diddy – Dirty Money, Chris Brown, Alexandra Burke, Keri Hilson, Fergie, and Fantasia.