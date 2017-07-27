The Uncle Devil Show are a pop-rock guitar band formed as a side-project for three Scottish musicians, who use pseudonyms as their aliases. The band members are:

Though the band members have consistently stayed "in character", their real identities are not supposed to be a secret: their promotional pictures and the distinctive vocals of Currie and Kevin McDermott are confirmation enough. Justin Currie maintained the façade in this statement on the official Del Amitri website in February 2004:

Kevin McDermott's website carried a similar denial:

As far as the tongue-in-cheek press release by their record label P3 Music can be taken seriously, the band is named after a 1985 episode of The New Twilight Zone in which a child is taught bizarre magic tricks through his television set.

In 2004 The Uncle Devil Show performed a handful of live shows in Scotland and released the album A Terrible Beauty, co-written by "Herring" and "Barr". It featured guitar-driven pop songs with surreal lyrics often containing incongruous obscenities. Subject-matter varied from stolen bicycles, a man's love for Gilbert O'Sullivan, transvestism, drug-addled TV presenters in limousines and a woman who teaches her canary to sing Motörhead's "Ace of Spades", to a man filled with murderous hatred for pigeons.