Benny MoréBorn 24 August 1919. Died 19 February 1963
Benny Moré
1919-08-24
Benny Moré Biography (Wikipedia)
Bartolomé Maximiliano Moré (24 August 1919 – 19 February 1963), known as Benny Moré and Beny Moré (in Spanish), was a Cuban singer, bandleader and songwriter. Due to his fluid tenor voice and his great expressivity, he was known variously as El Bárbaro del Ritmo and El Sonero Mayor. Moré was a master of most Cuban popular genres, such as the bolero, son montuno, mambo, and guaracha. Moré formed and led the Banda Gigante, one of the leading Cuban big bands of the 1950s, until his death in 1963.
Benny Moré Tracks
Los Posadas
Benny Moré
Los Posadas
Cienfuegos (Heritage Track)
Benny Moré
Cienfuegos (Heritage Track)
Manzanillo
Benny Moré
Manzanillo
Ana Maria
Benny Moré
Ana Maria
De La Rumba Al Cha Cha Cha
Benny Moré
De La Rumba Al Cha Cha Cha
2 Vida
Benny Moré
2 Vida
Santa Isabel de la Lajas
Benny Moré
Santa Isabel de la Lajas
Danzon Pot-pourri (World Music Archive)
Ajo Brothers & Benny Moré
Danzon Pot-pourri (World Music Archive)
Performer
Babarabatiri
Benny Moré
Babarabatiri
Mangolele
Benny Moré
Mangolele
Bonito y Sabroso
Benny Moré
Bonito y Sabroso
Que Bueno Baila Usted
Benny Moré
Que Bueno Baila Usted
Preferi Perderte
Benny Moré
Preferi Perderte
No Hay Tierra Como La Mia
Benny Moré
No Hay Tierra Como La Mia
