Robert Sadin Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Sadin is an American jazz musician, conductor, arranger, composer and producer. He was conductor of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.
Jazz (Finale, Fiddle Bow Real)
Wynton Marsalis
Jazz (Finale, Fiddle Bow Real)
Jazz (Finale, Fiddle Bow Real)
Chanson Boheme (from Carmen)
Georges Bizet
Chanson Boheme (from Carmen)
Chanson Boheme (from Carmen)
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
