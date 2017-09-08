John Cooper ClarkeBorn 25 January 1949
John Cooper Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4p5.jpg
1949-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7df6e6eb-8e3a-4402-a243-b5b01f0d9bec
John Cooper Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
John Cooper Clarke (born 25 January 1949) is an English performance poet who first became famous during the punk rock era of the late 1970s when he became known as a "punk poet". He released several albums in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and continues to perform regularly.
His recorded output has mainly centred on musical backing from the Invisible Girls, which featured Martin Hannett, Steve Hopkins, Pete Shelley, Bill Nelson, and Paul Burgess.
John Cooper Clarke Performances & Interviews
'It's my last chance to make it as a crooner' – Dr John Cooper Clarke on making his singing debut with Hugh Cornwell
2016-10-10
John Cooper Clarke and Hugh Cornwell have revisited their favourite pop classics.
‘It's my last chance to make it as a crooner’ – Dr John Cooper Clarke on making his singing debut with Hugh Cornwell
John Cooper Clark and Hugh Cornwell Exclusive Interview
2016-10-08
Billy Sloan speaks with John Cooper Clark & Hugh Cornwell about their latest collaboration
John Cooper Clark and Hugh Cornwell Exclusive Interview
John Cooper Clarke joins Mark and Stuart
2016-02-06
John Cooper Clarke joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.
John Cooper Clarke joins Mark and Stuart
John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
2015-01-21
Mark and Stuart are joined by John Cooper Clarke to talk about his most recent shows.
John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
2014-10-01
Punk poet John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie.
John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
John Cooper Clarke talks to Mark Radcliffe
2014-06-20
Poet John Cooper Clarke joins Mark in the studio.
John Cooper Clarke talks to Mark Radcliffe
John Cooper Clarke on the 6 Music Fringe Festival
2014-01-29
John Cooper Clarke chats to Radcliffe and Maconie about the 6 Music Fringe Festival.
John Cooper Clarke on the 6 Music Fringe Festival
John Cooper Clarke's Christmas Dinner Recipe
2013-12-22
The punk poet is a dab hand in the kitchen. Here he talks you through a roast chicken.
John Cooper Clarke's Christmas Dinner Recipe
John Cooper Clarke: Key of Life with Mary Anne Hobbs
2013-10-28
An intimate interview with the Salford bard, with an online bonus bit about cooking.
John Cooper Clarke: Key of Life with Mary Anne Hobbs
Tribute to John Peel
2013-10-27
Billy Bragg, John Cooper Clarke, Clint Mansell & Richard Hawley talk Peel with Mary Anne.
Tribute to John Peel
John Cooper Clarke Tracks
Readers' Wives
John Cooper Clarke
Readers' Wives
Readers' Wives
Last played on
Beasley Street
John Cooper Clarke
Beasley Street
Beasley Street
Last played on
A Distant Relation
John Cooper Clarke
A Distant Relation
A Distant Relation
Last played on
Suspended Sentence
John Cooper Clarke
Suspended Sentence
Suspended Sentence
Last played on
Beasley Street
John Cooper Clarke
Beasley Street
Beasley Street
Last played on
I Married A Monster From Outer Space
John Cooper Clarke
I Married A Monster From Outer Space
I Married A Monster From Outer Space
Last played on
MacArthur Park
John Cooper Clarke
MacArthur Park
MacArthur Park
Last played on
Health Fanatic
John Cooper Clarke
Health Fanatic
Health Fanatic
Last played on
Spilt Beans
John Cooper Clarke
Spilt Beans
Spilt Beans
Last played on
I Don't Want To Be Nice
John Cooper Clarke
I Don't Want To Be Nice
I Don't Want To Be Nice
Last played on
I Wanna Be Yours
John Cooper Clarke
I Wanna Be Yours
I Wanna Be Yours
Last played on
The New Assassin (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
The New Assassin (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
Night People (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
Night People (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
The Day My Pad Went Mad (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
The Day My Pad Went Mad (John Peel session 24th Feb 1982)
The Day My Pad Went Mad - BBC Session 24/02/1982
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
The Day My Pad Went Mad - BBC Session 24/02/1982
The Face Behind The Scream
John Cooper Clarke
The Face Behind The Scream
The Motorist - Live in Hull 280917
John Cooper Clarke
The Motorist - Live in Hull 280917
The Motorist - Live in Hull 280917
Last played on
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman - Live in Hull 280917
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman - Live in Hull 280917
Belladonna
John Cooper Clarke
Belladonna
Belladonna
Last played on
The Day My Pad Went Mad
John Cooper Clarke
The Day My Pad Went Mad
The Day My Pad Went Mad
Last played on
Thirty Six Hours
John Cooper Clarke
Thirty Six Hours
Thirty Six Hours
Last played on
Evidently Chickentown
John Cooper Clarke
Evidently Chickentown
Evidently Chickentown
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
John Cooper Clarke
O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester, UK
19
Feb
2019
John Cooper Clarke
Bilston Town Hall, Bilston, UK
21
Feb
2019
John Cooper Clarke, Dr John Cooper Clarke
Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough, UK
22
Feb
2019
John Cooper Clarke, Simon Day
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
23
Feb
2019
John Cooper Clarke
Grand Opera House, York, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1981-06-19T08:44:39
19
Jun
1981
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest John Cooper Clarke News
