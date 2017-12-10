Mundell LoweBorn 21 April 1922. Died 2 December 2017
Mundell Lowe
1922-04-21
Mundell Lowe Biography
James Mundell Lowe (April 21, 1922 – December 2, 2017) was an American jazz guitarist who worked often in radio, television, and film, and as a session musician.
He produced film and TV scores in the 1970s, such as the Billy Jack soundtrack and music for Starsky and Hutch, and worked with André Previn's Trio in the 1990s.
