Alex GSANDY / Alex Giannascoli. Born 1993
Alex G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7df4c4de-3181-4a69-bd36-9d663970cebb
Alex G Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Giannascoli (born 1993), better known by his stage name (Sandy) Alex G (formerly Alex G), is an American musician based in Philadelphia. He started his career with DIY self-releases on Bandcamp, and began building up an audience with his label debut, DSU (2014), released on Orchid Tapes to critical acclaim from various publications. He later signed with Lucky Number, who reissued his earlier releases, Rules and Trick (2012). In 2015, he signed with Domino Recording Company and released his sixth studio album, Beach Music. He followed it in 2017 with Rocket, which received further acclaim and recognition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex G Tracks
Sort by
Proud
Alex G
Proud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Proud
Last played on
Serpent Is Lord
Alex G
Serpent Is Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serpent Is Lord
Last played on
Kicker
Alex G
Kicker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kicker
Last played on
Change
Alex G
Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change
Last played on
Brite Boy
Alex G
Brite Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cnhyv.jpglink
Brite Boy
Last played on
Bug
Alex G
Bug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bug
Last played on
Ready
Alex G
Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready
Last played on
Hollow
Alex G
Hollow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollow
Last played on
Harvey
Alex G
Harvey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harvey
Last played on
After Ur Gone
Alex G
After Ur Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Ur Gone
Last played on
Icehead
Alex G
Icehead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Icehead
Last played on
Promise
Alex G
Promise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Promise
Last played on
Black Hair
Alex G
Black Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Hair
Last played on
Hollow
Alex G
Hollow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollow
Last played on
Alex G Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist