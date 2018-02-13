Alexander Giannascoli (born 1993), better known by his stage name (Sandy) Alex G (formerly Alex G), is an American musician based in Philadelphia. He started his career with DIY self-releases on Bandcamp, and began building up an audience with his label debut, DSU (2014), released on Orchid Tapes to critical acclaim from various publications. He later signed with Lucky Number, who reissued his earlier releases, Rules and Trick (2012). In 2015, he signed with Domino Recording Company and released his sixth studio album, Beach Music. He followed it in 2017 with Rocket, which received further acclaim and recognition.