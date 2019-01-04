DeJ LoafRap. Born 8 April 1991
DeJ Loaf
1991-04-08
Deja Trimble (born April 8, 1991), better known by her stage name Dej Loaf (stylized as DeJ Loaf), is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan. She began her music career in 2011, and released her debut single "Just Do It" in 2012. In October 2014, she released her second mixtape, Sell Sole.
DeJ Loaf rose to greater success in 2014 with her single "Try Me", which peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was certified Gold on April 3, 2015 in the US. Later that year, she was chosen as part of the XXL magazine 2015 Freshman Class.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DeJ Loaf Tracks
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Jacquees
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Last played on
Be Real (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Kid Ink
Be Real (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Be Real (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Last played on
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
DeJ Loaf
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
Last played on
Try Me
DeJ Loaf
Try Me
Try Me
Last played on
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
Drake
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
In My Feelings vs. Muita Areia
Last played on
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Chris Brown
New Flame vs. Party For 2
New Flame vs. Party For 2
Last played on
Handle It (feat. DeJ Loaf & Lil Yachty)
Chris Brown
Handle It (feat. DeJ Loaf & Lil Yachty)
Handle It (feat. DeJ Loaf & Lil Yachty)
Last played on
Leg Over vs. Undercover
Mr. Eazi
Leg Over vs. Undercover
Leg Over vs. Undercover
Last played on
DeJ Loaf Links
