Ensemble Orchestral de ParisFormed 1978. Disbanded March 2012
Ensemble Orchestral de Paris
1978
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre de chambre de Paris, formerly Ensemble orchestral de Paris, is a French chamber orchestra created in 1978.
Tracks
Tarantelle for flute, clarinet and orchestra, Op 6
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Duo de Junon et Cérès; Danse rustique (La Tempête)
Ernest Chausson
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden: i. Chorale
Felix Mendelssohn
Romance, Op 36
Camille Saint‐Saëns
L'Oiseau Innumérable - Concerto Pour Piano Et Orchestre (2006) II - Deuxième Mou
Thierry Pécou
Verleih' uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Ave Maria
Felix Mendelssohn
Incidental music for La Tempête Op.18
Ernest Chausson
Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oboe Concerto in C major, K 314 (3rd mvt)
François Leleux
Conductor
Morceau De Concert for Harp and Orchestra, Op.154 (feat. Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Marielle Nordmann & Jean‐Jacques Kantorow)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-26T07:57:29
26
Jul
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
