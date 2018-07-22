Roy FoxBorn 25 October 1901. Died 20 March 1982
Roy Fox
1901-10-25
Roy Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Fox (October 25, 1901 – March 20, 1982) was an American-born British dance bandleader whose period of greatest popularity were in England during the British dance band era. His autobiography, Hollywood, Mayfair, and All That Jazz (1975) is still in print.
Roy Fox Tracks
She Didn't Say Yes
Roy Fox
She Didn't Say Yes
She Didn't Say Yes
I've Got An Invitation To A Dance
Roy Fox
I've Got An Invitation To A Dance
I've Got An Invitation To A Dance
Over On The Sunny Side
Roy Fox
Over On The Sunny Side
Over On The Sunny Side
Keep Young and Beautiful
Roy Fox
Keep Young and Beautiful
Keep Young and Beautiful
Wanderer
Roy Fox
Wanderer
Girl In The Green Hat
Roy Fox
Girl In The Green Hat
Girl In The Green Hat
The Glory Of Love
Roy Fox
The Glory Of Love
The Glory Of Love
You Oughta Be In Pictures
Roy Fox
You Oughta Be In Pictures
You Oughta Be In Pictures
What A Difference A Day Makes
Roy Fox
What A Difference A Day Makes
What A Difference A Day Makes
The Night Is Young & Youre So Beautiful
Roy Fox
The Night Is Young & Youre So Beautiful
The Night Is Young & Youre So Beautiful
Love Is A Dancing Thing
Roy Fox
Love Is A Dancing Thing
Love Is A Dancing Thing
Things Are Looking Up
Roy Fox
Things Are Looking Up
Things Are Looking Up
For Sentimental Reasons
Roy Fox
For Sentimental Reasons
For Sentimental Reasons
Bathing In The Sunshine
Roy Fox
Bathing In The Sunshine
Bathing In The Sunshine
Your Heart And Mine
Roy Fox
Your Heart And Mine
Your Heart And Mine
Poor Little Angeline
Roy Fox
Poor Little Angeline
Poor Little Angeline
The Echo of a Song
Roy Fox
The Echo of a Song
The Echo of a Song
Oh, Monah!
Roy Fox
Oh, Monah!
Oh, Monah!
Out Of Nowhere
Roy Fox
Out Of Nowhere
Out Of Nowhere
The Way You Look Tonight
Roy Fox
The Way You Look Tonight
Whispering
Roy Fox
Whispering
Whispering
Rhythm Lullaby
Roy Fox
Rhythm Lullaby
Rhythm Lullaby
On the Other Side of the Hill
Roy Fox
On the Other Side of the Hill
On the Other Side of the Hill
Medley
Roy Fox
Medley
Medley
A pretty girl is like a melody
Roy Fox
A pretty girl is like a melody
A pretty girl is like a melody
Can I forget you?
Roy Fox
Can I forget you?
Can I forget you?
"Swaller Tail Coat"
Roy Fox
"Swaller Tail Coat"
"Swaller Tail Coat"
"Love For Sale"
Roy Fox
"Love For Sale"
"Love For Sale"
"Tiptoe Through The Tulips"
Roy Fox
"Tiptoe Through The Tulips"
"Tiptoe Through The Tulips"
