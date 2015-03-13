Herbert MengesBorn 27 August 1902. Died 20 February 1972
Herbert Menges
1902-08-27
Herbert Menges Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Menges OBE (27 August 1902 – 20 February 1972) was an English conductor and composer, who wrote incidental music to all of Shakespeare’s plays.
Herbert Menges Tracks
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
Ludwig van [1770 -1827] Beethoven, Solomon, Herbert Menges & Philharmonia Orchestra
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37
