Eddie Safranski Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Safranski (December 25, 1918 – January 10, 1974) was an American jazz double bassist who worked with Stan Kenton. He also worked with Charlie Barnet and Benny Goodman. From 1946 to 1953 he won the Down Beat Readers' Poll for bassist.
Eddie Safranski Tracks
Sweet Lorraine
Nat King Cole
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
Victory Ball
Dizzy Gillespie
Victory Ball
Victory Ball
