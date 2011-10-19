The Rubens are a five-piece alternative rock band originally from Menangle, New South Wales. The band comprises the three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis. Their debut self-titled album The Rubens gained them domestic success with it reaching No. 3 on the ARIA Charts and being nominated for a J Award for Album of the Year.

In 2011, their debut single, "Lay It Down", was voted number 57 in the Triple J Hottest 100. Their next single, "My Gun", was nominated for Best Music Video at the 2012 ARIA Awards and was voted number 10 in the Triple J Hottest 100.

In May 2015, the band released the lead single from their second album, called "Hallelujah". The album, Hoops, was released in August 2015. The follow-up single from the album, the title track "Hoops", reached number 25 on the ARIA Singles Chart in 2015 and was voted number one in the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2015 held on Australia Day 2016 (26 January). After its success on the Hottest 100, the single re-entered the charts, reaching a new peak of number 9 on the ARIA Singles Chart in February 2016.