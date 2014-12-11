Willie DunnCanadian singer-songwriter, film director and politician. Born 14 August 1942. Died 5 August 2013
Willie Dunn
1942-08-14
William "Willie" Dunn (August 14, 1941 – August 5, 2013) was a Canadian singer-songwriter, film director and politician. Born in Montreal, he was of mixed Mi'kmaq and Scottish/Irish background. Dunn often highlighted aboriginal issues in his work.
I Pity The Country
Peruvian Dream
