Fred Roger Pontare (born Roger Johansson; 17 October 1951) is a Swedish musician. He lives in Vingåker, Södermanland County.
Pontare was born in Arjeplog Municipality, and is of Sami descent. He has represented Sweden twice in the Eurovision Song Contest, in 1994 (duet with Marie Bergman) with "Stjärnorna" and in 2000 with "When Spirits Are Calling My Name", placing 13th and 7th, respectively. Roger Pontare is father to Viktor and Vincent Pontare. He will participate in Stjärnornas stjärna which will be broadcast on TV4.
