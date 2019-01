Vasily Eduardovich Petrenko (Russian: Васи́лий Эдуа́рдович Петре́нко; born 7 July 1976) is a Russian conductor. He is currently chief conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra. Since 2015, he has been the principal conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra..

