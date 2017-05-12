KlangstofFormed 2015
Klangstof
2015
Klangstof Biography
Klangstof is a Dutch/Norwegian indie rock band composed of Koen van de Wardt, Wannes Salome, Erik Buschmann and Jobo Engh. The band is based in Amsterdam and signed to Mind of a Genius.
Klangstof Tracks
Hostage (Sasha Remix)
Hostage
Hostage
We Are Your Receiver
Season
Close Eyes To Exit
Amansworld
Hostage
