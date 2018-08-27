Robert Manuel Clivillés (born July 30, 1964) is an American record producer, songwriter, arranger, music video director most noted for his work with C+C Music Factory, a group he founded with musical partner David Cole. He is of Puerto Rican ancestry.

Clivillés and Cole also produced various hits for other artists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Deborah Cooper, Scarlett Santana and many others.

In Spring 2015, Clivillés made his debut as a solo artist with the song "Set Me Free".