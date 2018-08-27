Robert ClivillésBorn 30 July 1964
Robert Clivillés
1964-07-30
Robert Clivillés Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Manuel Clivillés (born July 30, 1964) is an American record producer, songwriter, arranger, music video director most noted for his work with C+C Music Factory, a group he founded with musical partner David Cole. He is of Puerto Rican ancestry.
Clivillés and Cole also produced various hits for other artists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Deborah Cooper, Scarlett Santana and many others.
In Spring 2015, Clivillés made his debut as a solo artist with the song "Set Me Free".
Robert Clivillés Tracks
Set Me Free (Organ Mix) (feat. C+C Music Factory)
Robert Clivillés
Set Me Free (Organ Mix) (feat. C+C Music Factory)
Set Me Free (Organ Mix) (feat. C+C Music Factory)
Last played on
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Robert Clivillés
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Last played on
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Robert Clivillés
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Set Me Free (Louie Vega vs. C&C Music Factory Mix) (feat. Kimberly Davis)
Last played on
Set Me Free (Robert Clivilles vs Zed Bias Remix)
Robert Clivillés
Set Me Free (Robert Clivilles vs Zed Bias Remix)
Set Me Free (Robert Clivilles vs Zed Bias Remix)
Last played on
Set Me Free
Robert Clivillés
Set Me Free
Set Me Free
Last played on
