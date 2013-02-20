Rick RobertsMember of Firefall & The Flying Burrito Brothers. Born 31 August 1949
Rick Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard James "Rick" Roberts (born August 31, 1949) is a country rock and soft rock singer-songwriter who recorded with many influential artists over several genres. He is best known as a founding member and lead singer of Firefall from 1974 to 1981, as well as his work with The Flying Burrito Brothers on their 1971 self-titled album. He also recorded two solo albums, Windmills in 1972 and She Is a Song in 1973.
