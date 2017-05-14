Le Kid is a Swedish pop band formed in 2008 consisting of Johanna Berglund, Helena Lillberg, Märta Grauers & Felix Persson. In 2010 they had their biggest hit with their first single "Mercy Mercy". They took part in the 2011 Melodifestivalen with the song “Oh My God” and later that year they released their first studio album called “Oh Alright!”.