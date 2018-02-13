Ralf BendixGerman Schlager singer, music producer, composer and songwriter. Born 16 August 1924. Died 1 September 2014
Ralf Bendix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7dc92429-fe02-4cf5-ad06-8b076f6870a3
Ralf Bendix Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralf Bendix (16 August 1924 – 1 September 2014) was a German Schlager singer, music producer, composer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralf Bendix Tracks
Sort by
Baby Sittin Boogey
Ralf Bendix
Baby Sittin Boogey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Sittin Boogey
Last played on
Babysitter Boogie
Ralf Bendix
Babysitter Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Babysitter Boogie
Last played on
Ralf Bendix Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist