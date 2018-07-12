Lynda RussellBorn 1963
Lynda Russell
1963
Lynda Russell Tracks
Benedicite for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Esther - oratorio vers. 1718: The Lord our enemy has slain
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus/Beatus Vir (Vespers K.321)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Regina coeli in C major K.108
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
Dixit Dominus (1707)
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Orchestra
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339 - Magnificat
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Regina coeli laetare (Regina coeli, K 108)
St Paul's Mozart Orchestra, Richard Blaydon, Simon Johnson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Andrew Carwood, Lynda Russell & Choristers of St. Paul's Cathedral
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-23T08:27:48
23
Aug
1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-01T08:27:48
1
Aug
1994
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T08:27:48
21
Aug
1992
Royal Albert Hall
