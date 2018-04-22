Trevor PeacockBorn 19 May 1931
Trevor Peacock
1931-05-19
Trevor Peacock Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Peacock (born 19 May 1931) is an English stage and television character actor and former screenwriter and songwriter. He is best known for playing Jim Trott in the BBC comedy series The Vicar of Dibley, alongside Dawn French. He was born in Tottenham, North London, the son of Alexandria and Victor Peacock.
Trevor Peacock Tracks
The Jitterbug
Gillian Bevan
I Didn't Figure On Him
Trevor Peacock
Underneath The Arches
Trevor Peacock
Can I Walk You Home
Trevor Peacock
