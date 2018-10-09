The Good Men
The Good Men
Zki & Dobre are a DJ and music production duo from Haarlem, Netherlands, consisting of René ter Horst ("DJ Zki") and Gaston Steenkist ("Dobre"). Their stage names include "Chocolate Puma", "The Good Men", and "The Goodmen".
Zki & Dobre have produced dance music under various group names since the early 1990s. Their most notable productions are "Give It Up" (1993) credited to The Good Men and "Who Do You Love Now?" (2001) credited to "Riva", and featuring Dannii Minogue. They also founded their own record label "Pssst Music".
Give It Up
Give It Up (Extended Mix)
Give It Up (Chocolate Puma 2011 Edit)
Batacuda Refrescante
Give It Up (1993)
