Johnny Gill Jr. (born May 22, 1966), also known as J.G., J. Skillz and Johnny G, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Gill is the sixth and final member of the R&B/pop group New Edition, and was also a member of the supergroup called LSG, with Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat. He is currently in the new group Heads of State with New Edition members Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant.