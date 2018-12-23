Johnny GillBorn 22 May 1966
Johnny Gill
Johnny Gill Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Gill Jr. (born May 22, 1966), also known as J.G., J. Skillz and Johnny G, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Gill is the sixth and final member of the R&B/pop group New Edition, and was also a member of the supergroup called LSG, with Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat. He is currently in the new group Heads of State with New Edition members Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant.
Give Love On Christmas Day
Johnny Gill
Johnny Gill
Give Love On Christmas Day
Give Love On Christmas Day
Rub You the Right Way
Johnny Gill
Rub You the Right Way
Rub You the Right Way
My My My
Johnny Gill
My My My
My My My
Rub You The Right Way
Johnny Gill
Rub You The Right Way
Rub You The Right Way
Slow and Sexy
Shabba Ranks
Slow and Sexy
Slow and Sexy
Angel Body (Groove Chronicles Remix)
Johnny Gill
Johnny Gill
Angel Body (Groove Chronicles Remix)
Angel Body (Groove Chronicles Remix)
This One's For Me And You
Johnny Gill
Johnny Gill
This One's For Me And You
This One's For Me And You
Game Changer
Johnny Gill
Game Changer
Game Changer
In the mood
Johnny Gill
In the mood
