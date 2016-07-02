Graeme Clark is a Scottish musician, songwriter and record producer. He came to prominence as bass player, founder member and songwriter from the pop/soul band Wet Wet Wet – the band he formed with friends and fellow band members Neil Mitchell, Tommy Cunningham and Marti Pellow whilst attending Clydebank High School.

The band signed to Polygram Records in 1985 and their debut single – "Wishing I was Lucky" was an immediate hit along with the album "Popped In Souled Out". He performs as a solo artist. He released his debut album ("Mr Understanding"; 2012), and has since released three more eps ("Solitary Soul", "Catching Fire 2013", "Dry Land 2014"). ‘The Thought Collector’ was released in 2016, and ‘Radio Silence’ released in 2018. In recent years Graeme has toured extensively playing solo acoustic shows around the UK.