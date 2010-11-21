Bachman & Turner is a musical project that followed the dissolution of Bachman–Turner Overdrive. The band released their eponymous debut on September 7, 2010 in North America and September 20, 2010 in Europe. A single, "Rollin' Along", was also released via iTunes. The duo is backed on the album and tours by members of Randy Bachman's previous touring band of Mick Dalla-Vee, Brent Howard and Marc LaFrance.