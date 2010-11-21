Bachman & TurnerFormed 2009
Bachman & Turner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7dbfaf4a-2cb6-41d2-bbb7-ff10ba46284f
Bachman & Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Bachman & Turner is a musical project that followed the dissolution of Bachman–Turner Overdrive. The band released their eponymous debut on September 7, 2010 in North America and September 20, 2010 in Europe. A single, "Rollin' Along", was also released via iTunes. The duo is backed on the album and tours by members of Randy Bachman's previous touring band of Mick Dalla-Vee, Brent Howard and Marc LaFrance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bachman & Turner Tracks
Sort by
Rolling Along
Bachman & Turner
Rolling Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rolling Along
Last played on
Bachman & Turner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist