Dan Book is a platinum selling, BMI Award winning, producer and songwriter, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. After moving to Los Angeles, he has racked up an impressive discography with notable label artists as well as composing and producing songs for Disney Television and Films. He is currently published by and writing music for Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
