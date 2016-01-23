Roy's Iron DNA
Roy's Iron DNA
Roys Iron DNA are an indie band based in the Scottish Borders, North Northumberland and Edinburgh. The band's name, Roys Iron DNA, is a tribute to lead songwriter Ian Thompson's grandfather- Roy S. Thompson, former Sheriff of Berwick upon Tweed.
Silent Majority
Roy's Iron DNA
Silent Majority
Heard
Roy's Iron DNA
Heard
Heard
Question Marks
Roy's Iron DNA
Question Marks
Question Marks
Sunshine
Roy's Iron DNA
Sunshine
Sunshine
Heaven Sent Insane
Roy's Iron DNA
Heaven Sent Insane
Get The Time
Roy's Iron DNA
Get The Time
Get The Time
Gamble on a Why (Atom Tree Remix)
Roy's Iron DNA
Gamble on a Why (Atom Tree Remix)
Everything is Everything
Roy's Iron DNA
Everything is Everything
Only You (Stanley Odd Remix)
Roy's Iron DNA
Only You (Stanley Odd Remix)
Beaches
Roy's Iron DNA
Beaches
Beaches
Sunshine (Skwirl 707 Rub)
Roy's Iron DNA
Sunshine (Skwirl 707 Rub)
Rooftops (Plum Remix)
Roy's Iron DNA
Rooftops (Plum Remix)
Only You
Roy's Iron DNA
Only You
Only You
Clouds
Roy's Iron DNA
Clouds
Clouds
Under My Skin (Discopolis Remix)
Roy's Iron DNA
Under My Skin (Discopolis Remix)
Watching the World Go By
Roy's Iron DNA
Watching the World Go By
Under my Skin
Roy's Iron DNA
Under my Skin
Under my Skin
