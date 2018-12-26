Peter ToshBorn 19 October 1944. Died 11 September 1987
Peter Tosh
1944-10-19
Peter Tosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Tosh, OM (born Winston Hubert McIntosh; 19 October 1944 – 11 September 1987) was a Jamaican reggae musician. Along with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer, he was one of the core members of the band the Wailers (1963–1976), after which he established himself as a successful solo artist and a promoter of Rastafari. He was murdered in 1987 during a home invasion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Tosh Tracks
Don't Look Back
Peter Tosh
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
(You Gotta Walk And) Don't Look Back
Peter Tosh
(You Gotta Walk And) Don't Look Back
(You Gotta Walk And) Don't Look Back
Johnny B Goode
Peter Tosh
Johnny B Goode
Johnny B Goode
I'm The Toughest
Peter Tosh
I'm The Toughest
I'm The Toughest
Legalize It 0800 TEASE
Peter Tosh
Legalize It 0800 TEASE
Legalize It 0800 TEASE
Why Must I Cry
Peter Tosh
Why Must I Cry
Why Must I Cry
Stepping Razor
Peter Tosh
Stepping Razor
Stepping Razor
Equal Rights
Peter Tosh
Equal Rights
Equal Rights
Mama Africa - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Mama Africa - Dominion Theatre 1983
Mama Africa - Dominion Theatre 1983
Get Up Stand Up - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Get Up Stand Up - Dominion Theatre 1983
Where You Gonna Run - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Where You Gonna Run - Dominion Theatre 1983
You Can't Blame Youth - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
You Can't Blame Youth - Dominion Theatre 1983
Get Up Stand Up
Peter Tosh
Get Up Stand Up
Get Up Stand Up
(You Gotta Walk And) Don' t Look Back
Peter Tosh
(You Gotta Walk And) Don' t Look Back
(You Gotta Walk And) Don' t Look Back
Glassshouse - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Glassshouse - Dominion Theatre 1983
Glassshouse - Dominion Theatre 1983
Legalize It
Peter Tosh
Legalize It
Legalize It
African
Peter Tosh
African
African
Coming In Hot
Peter Tosh
Coming In Hot
Coming In Hot
Reggae-Mylitis
Peter Tosh
Reggae-Mylitis
Reggae-Mylitis
Johnny B Goode - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Johnny B Goode - Dominion Theatre 1983
Firing The Shot (Hot Hot Hot) - Dominion Theatre 1983
Peter Tosh
Firing The Shot (Hot Hot Hot) - Dominion Theatre 1983
I Am That I Am
Peter Tosh
I Am That I Am
I Am That I Am
