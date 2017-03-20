Grandmaster FlashBorn 1 January 1958
Grandmaster Flash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7gp.jpg
1958-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7db590cd-d7e6-4b36-b4e7-e8209426b02d
Grandmaster Flash Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Saddler (born January 1, 1958), better known as Grandmaster Flash, is an American hip hop recording artist and DJ. He is considered to be one of the pioneers of hip-hop DJing, cutting, scratching and mixing. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, becoming the first hip hop act to be honored.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grandmaster Flash Performances & Interviews
Grandmaster Flash Tracks
Sort by
White Lines
Grandmaster Flash
White Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
White Lines
Last played on
The Message
The Message
Performer
Last played on
The Message (Soulboss & O. Norstad Remix) [Clean]
Grandmaster Flash
The Message (Soulboss & O. Norstad Remix) [Clean]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
The Message (Soulboss & O. Norstad Remix) [Clean]
Last played on
White Lines (Don't Do It)
Grandmaster Flash
White Lines (Don't Do It)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
White Lines (Don't Do It)
Performer
Last played on
Scorpio
Grandmaster Flash
Scorpio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
Scorpio
Last played on
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash...
Grandmaster Flash
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash...
Performer
Last played on
Adventures
Grandmaster Flash
Adventures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
Adventures
Last played on
The Message
The Message
Last played on
White Lines (Dont Do It)
Grandmaster Flash
White Lines (Dont Do It)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
White Lines (Dont Do It)
Last played on
Scorpio
Grandmaster Flash
Scorpio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
Scorpio
Last played on
Adventures Of Flash On The Wheels Of Steel
Grandmaster Flash
Adventures Of Flash On The Wheels Of Steel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel
Grandmaster Flash
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel
Performer
Last played on
The Message
The Message
Last played on
New York New York
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
New York New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqy.jpglink
New York New York
Last played on
Birthday Party
Grandmaster Flash
Birthday Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gp.jpglink
Birthday Party
Last played on
Latest Grandmaster Flash News
Grandmaster Flash Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist