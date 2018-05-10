Vanja RadovanovićMontenegrin singer and songwriter. Born 28 October 1982
Vanja Radovanović
1982-10-28
Vanja Radovanović Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanja Radovanović (Montenegrin: Вања Радовановић; born 28 October 1982) is a Montenegrin singer and songwriter. He represented Montenegro in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Inje", however failed to make the final, coming 16th place in Semi-final 2.
