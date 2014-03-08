birdJapanese singer. Born 9 December 1975
1975-12-09
bird Biography (Wikipedia)
Bird, stylized as bird (born December 9, 1975 as Yuki Kitayama (北山有紀)), is a Japanese singer.
bird Tracks
I Am The Mountain (Live)
Bad Connection
Little Red Shoes
Phantoms
