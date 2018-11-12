Margherita Rinaldi (born 12 January 1935) is an Italian lyric soprano, primarily active in the 1960s and 1970s.

Rinaldi was born in Turin, Italy, and completed her music studies in Rovigo. She won a voice competition in Spoleto and made her debut there in 1958 in the title role of Lucia di Lammermoor. Her debut at La Scala in Milan came the following year as Sinaide in Rossini's Mosè in Egitto. Rinaldi sang at most of the major opera houses in Italy, in roles such as Amina in La sonnambula, Adina in L'elisir d'amore, Norina in Don Pasquale and especially Gilda in Rigoletto. She also excelled in operas by Mozart and Cimarosa.

Rinaldi won acclaim as Giulietta in Claudio Abbado's version of Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi, opposite Giacomo Aragall and Luciano Pavarotti, at La Scala in 1966, and also as Linda in a revival of Linda di Chamounix again at La Scala, in 1972, opposite Alfredo Kraus. She sang a wide variety of roles for RAI between 1963 and 1975, such as Bertha in Le Prophète, Cleopatra in Giulio Cesare, Ginevra in Ariodante, and Noraime in Les Abencérages.