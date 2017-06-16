Pat MethenyBorn 12 August 1954
Pat Metheny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhdr.jpg
1954-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7daac7f9-8fcc-485f-a14f-f8091d98cf25
Pat Metheny Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Bruce Metheny ( mə-THEE-nee; born August 12, 1954) is an American jazz guitarist and composer.
He is the leader of the Pat Metheny Group and is also involved in duets, solo works, and other side projects. His style incorporates elements of progressive and contemporary jazz, Latin jazz, and jazz fusion. Metheny has three gold albums and 20 Grammy Awards and is the only person to win Grammys in 10 categories. He is the brother of jazz flugelhornist Mike Metheny.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Pat Metheny Tracks
Electric Counterpart
Steve Reich
Electric Counterpart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Electric Counterpart
Last played on
Steve Reich: Electric Counterpoint: Fast
Pat Metheny
Steve Reich: Electric Counterpoint: Fast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Electric Counterpoint: II. Slow
Pat Metheny
Electric Counterpoint: II. Slow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Electric Counterpoint: II. Slow
Last played on
The Red One
John Scofield
The Red One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql19.jpglink
The Red One
Last played on
Lonely Woman
Pat Metheny
Lonely Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Lonely Woman
Last played on
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
Silje Nergaard
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbk.jpglink
Tell Me Where You're Going (Rio Version)
Last played on
Electric Counterpoint: 1. Fast
Steve Reich
Electric Counterpoint: 1. Fast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Electric Counterpoint: 1. Fast
Last played on
The Moon Song
Charlie Haden
The Moon Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
The Moon Song
Last played on
First Song (For Ruth)
Charlie Haden
First Song (For Ruth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
First Song (For Ruth)
Last played on
Unity Village
Pat Metheny
Unity Village
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Unity Village
Last played on
Bright Size Life
Pat Metheny
Bright Size Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Bright Size Life
Last played on
Windows
Gary Burton
Windows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcd.jpglink
Windows
Last played on
Minuano
Pat Metheny
Minuano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Minuano
Last played on
Son Of Thirteen
Pat Metheny
Son Of Thirteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Son Of Thirteen
Last played on
Unquity Road
Pat Metheny
Unquity Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Unquity Road
Last played on
Electric Counterpoint: 3. Fast
Pat Metheny
Electric Counterpoint: 3. Fast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Electric Counterpoint: 3. Fast
Last played on
Last Train Home
Pat Metheny
Last Train Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Last Train Home
Last played on
Sueño con México
Pat Metheny
Sueño con México
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Summer Day
Pat Metheny
Summer Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Summer Day
Last played on
James
Pat Metheny
James
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
James
Last played on
Part 3
Pat Metheny
Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Part 3
Last played on
Sirabhorn
Pat Metheny
Sirabhorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Sirabhorn
Last played on
The First Circle
Pat Metheny
The First Circle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
The First Circle
Last played on
Soon
Gary Burton
Soon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcd.jpglink
Soon
Last played on
Police Song
Pat Metheny
Police Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Police Song
Last played on
First Song
Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny
First Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
First Song
Last played on
Seeds of Doubt
Cuong Vu Trio & Pat Metheny
Seeds of Doubt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Seeds of Doubt
Performer
Last played on
Better Days Ahead
Pat Metheny
Better Days Ahead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Better Days Ahead
Last played on
Don't Know Why
Pat Metheny
Don't Know Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Don't Know Why
Last played on
September Fifteenth
Pat Metheny
September Fifteenth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
September Fifteenth
Last played on
The longest summer
Pat Metheny
The longest summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
The longest summer
Last played on
Spirit Of The Air
Pat Metheny
Spirit Of The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhdr.jpglink
Spirit Of The Air
Last played on
