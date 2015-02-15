Pip ProudBorn 1947. Died 2010
Pip Proud
1947
Pip Proud Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip John "Pip" Proud (1947 – 2010) was an Australian singer-songwriter, poet, novelist and dramatist whose idiosyncratic song-poems gained a cult following in Australia in the 1960s and around the world in the 1990s-2000s.
Eagle-Wise
De Da Da Da
