Christopher Walken (born Ronald Walken; March 31, 1943) is an American actor, director, screenwriter, and playwright who has appeared in more than 100 films and television shows.

Walken has had roles in films such as Annie Hall (1977), The Deer Hunter (1978), The Dogs of War (1980), The Dead Zone (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), Batman Returns (1992), True Romance (1993), Pulp Fiction (1994), Antz (1998), Vendetta (1999), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Catch Me If You Can (2002), Hairspray (2007), Seven Psychopaths (2012), the first three Prophecy films, The Jungle Book (2016), and Irreplaceable You (2018), as well as music videos by many popular recording artists. He has received a number of awards and nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Deer Hunter. He was nominated for the same award and won BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Catch Me If You Can.

Walken's films have grossed more than $1 billion in the U.S. A two-time Tony Award nominee, he has also played the lead in the Shakespeare plays Hamlet, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, and Coriolanus. He is a popular guest-host of Saturday Night Live, having hosted seven times. His most notable roles on the show include record producer Bruce Dickinson in the "More Cowbell" sketch; the double-entendre-named, disgraced Confederate officer Colonel Angus; and, in multiple appearances, the Continental sketch. He has also appeared in Hallmark Hall of Fame's Sarah, Plain and Tall (1991), which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.