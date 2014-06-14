Keith CopelandBorn 18 April 1946. Died February 2015
Keith Copeland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7da48e85-0aca-4ee4-b637-c3f3cc7a6a5b
Keith Copeland Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Copeland (born in New York City on April 18, 1946, died in Germany on February 14, 2015) was a jazz drummer and music educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Copeland Tracks
Sort by
Flying down to Rio
Frank Tate
Flying down to Rio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying down to Rio
Last played on
Back to artist