Emanuele d’AstorgaBorn 20 March 1680. Died 1757
Emanuele d’Astorga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1680-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7da2079a-2802-4c47-b2f0-aad7685bdec6
Emanuele d’Astorga Biography (Wikipedia)
Emanuele d'Astorga (20 March 1680 – 1757, by one report) was an Italian composer known mainly for his Stabat Mater.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emanuele d’Astorga Tracks
Sort by
Stabat Mater
Emanuele d’Astorga
Stabat Mater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stabat Mater
Performer
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Emanuele d’Astorga
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5b5z.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
Emanuele d’Astorga Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist