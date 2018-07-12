Kamila Thompson (born 1983) is a singer-songwriter based in London and New York. She is more commonly known as Kami Thompson. She has been seen touring with Bonny Prince Billy, Teddy Thompson, Sean Lennon and others, as well as appearances with the Wainwright clan at Carnegie Hall and with a host of illustrious artists at Hal Willner's "Came So Far for Beauty" Leonard Cohen tribute in Dublin. Her debut recording, an EP Bad Marriage, was released in June 2010. Her debut album Love Lies was released in the UK on Warner Music in 2011. Thompson also performs and records as part of the band The Rails with husband James Walbourne. The band's first EP Habit was released on Edwyn Collins' label AED Records in early 2012, and their debut album Fair Warning was released on Island Records' legendary Pink label on 5 May 2014.