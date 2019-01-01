Anton FigBorn 8 August 1952
Anton Fig (born 8 August 1952 in Cape Town, South Africa), known as "The Thunder from Down Under", is a South African session drummer, noted for his work with Kiss and Ace Frehley and in David Letterman's house band, the CBS Orchestra. Letterman often refers to Fig as "Anton Zip" or "Buddy Rich Jr."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
