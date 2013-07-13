Rasmus FaberBorn 16 May 1979
Rasmus Faber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d99d976-c247-4756-a250-f3de5c190866
Rasmus Faber Biography (Wikipedia)
Rasmus Peter Faber (born May 16, 1979) is a Swedish pianist, DJ, remixer, composer, record producer, sound engineer, and founder of the record label Farplane Records. He is notable in the electronic dance music genre, and performs solo as a DJ and pianist, and live with his band the RaFa Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rasmus Faber Tracks
Sort by
Ever After (Samba Remix) feat Emily McEwan
Rasmus Faber
Ever After (Samba Remix) feat Emily McEwan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rasmus Faber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist