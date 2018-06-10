Chad BrockBorn 31 July 1963
Chad Brock (born July 31, 1963) is an American country music singer and disc jockey. Before beginning his musical career in the late 1990s, he was a professional wrestler in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), until an injury forced him to retire.
Brock signed to Warner Bros. Records' Nashville division in the late 1990s, releasing three studio albums — 1998's Chad Brock, 2000's Yes!, and 2001's III — for WB. Those albums, overall, produced seven singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the number-one hit "Yes!" and the Top Five "Ordinary Life". Brock parted company with Warner Bros. in 2002, and signed to Broken Bow Records a year later; although he released five singles for them (of which four charted), his album for Broken Bow was not released, and he left that label as well.
Brock also began a career in the late 2000s as a disc jockey at WQYK-FM in Tampa, Florida, where he and parody singer Cledus T. Judd co-host a morning show.
