Chad Brock (born July 31, 1963) is an American country music singer and disc jockey. Before beginning his musical career in the late 1990s, he was a professional wrestler in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), until an injury forced him to retire.

Brock signed to Warner Bros. Records' Nashville division in the late 1990s, releasing three studio albums — 1998's Chad Brock, 2000's Yes!, and 2001's III — for WB. Those albums, overall, produced seven singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the number-one hit "Yes!" and the Top Five "Ordinary Life". Brock parted company with Warner Bros. in 2002, and signed to Broken Bow Records a year later; although he released five singles for them (of which four charted), his album for Broken Bow was not released, and he left that label as well.

Brock also began a career in the late 2000s as a disc jockey at WQYK-FM in Tampa, Florida, where he and parody singer Cledus T. Judd co-host a morning show.