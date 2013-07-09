The Echoes60s UK group. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1971
The Echoes
1960
The Echoes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Echoes were an English musical group, established in London in early 1960 by singer Chris Wayne, for the Johnny Preston, Conway Twitty and Freddy Cannon tour of Great Britain. During the period 1960 to 1971, The Echoes toured extensively throughout the United Kingdom and the rest of the World, playing for various artists and doing the backing on many recordings.
