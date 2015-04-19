Montreal Jubilation Gospel ChoirFormed 1982
Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d8f761e-4c25-45aa-8a24-171bea5b2f30
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir is a choir from Montreal, Quebec, Canada that sings primarily traditional and contemporary Gospel music. The choir's repertoire also includes a mix of music ranging from Gregorian chant to Sebastian Bach chorals, traditional Zulu music and a modern Jazz: the oratorio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir
Go Tell It On The Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Last played on
Move On Up
Montreal Jubilation Gospel Choir
Move On Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move On Up
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist